Embracing the Last Waves of Summerlike Weather Before Sailing into Autumn

DULUTH, Minn. — Hopefully you had a chance to go outside on this gorgeous day.

Duluth’s Point Terminal was steady with people going in and out of the waters.

It’s the type of weather that’s fun for the whole family.

We caught up with a boater just getting back from enjoying his lunch out on the waters, something that he’s eager to do again in the spring next year.

“About the last day of the season that’s going to be over 70, so I figured go for a boat ride and here we are,” said Prestin Sokoloski. “Nice. I mean it was nice calm waters out there. Not too terribly much boat traffic here in the middle of the week. So that’s awesome. The sun is shining, get out there while you still can while it’s nice and warm. Hopefully we don’t have as long a winter as last year.”

You can’t get days like this much anymore, a high of 77 and a light warm breeze.

It’s hard to believe that Thursday is officially the last day of summer according to the calendar.