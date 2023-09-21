New Task Force Will Evaluate Indoor Youth Athletitcs Venues In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A new Task Force is coming to the City of Duluth to evaluate the cities indoor youth athletics facilities.

The Indoor Athletics Venues Task Force will create a set of recommendations to improve older infrastructure, make better use of those venues, and replace existing indoor facilities.

Todd Fedora, the chair of the new task force says one thing they are looking at is a new indoor sports facility with turf to better serve youth and the community.

Goals for the task force include supporting sports tourism in the city and lowering barriers to athletic participation.

“There is a lot of work to do. I am looking forward to getting involved and rolling up the sleeves and getting to work at it because this is our Duluth and these are our kids and these are our neighbors, and we need to put together a product that everybody will be proud of,” said Todd Fedora, chair of the Indoor Athletics Venues Task Force.

Mayor Emily Larson will appoint 9 to 13 members to the task force. Those applications are now open and will close October 6. Members will then be asked to deliver their findings September 30, 2024.