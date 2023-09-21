Prep Soccer: Duluth East Girls, Boys Win At Home Over Denfeld

Girls earn second-straight shutout, boys capture first home victory

DULUTH Minn.- The Duluth East soccer teams successfully defended their home turf Thursday night with both the girls and boys taking down Duluth Denfeld.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Duluth East girls won 1-0 over the Hunters. The game’s lone goal came in the 10th minute when a corner kick from Kaysa Skoglund set up a header from Lilly Kuettel that found the back of the net. This marks the Greyhounds’ second-straight shutout victory, along with their fourth win in five games.

Following the girls’ win, the Duluth East boys followed suit with a 3-0 victory. Their first goal was scored by Jackson Whitehill off an assist from Zachary Wallerstein. Much like the girls, this is the second game the Greyhound boys didn’t give up any goals. It’s also their first win on their home turf in 2023 after losing their home opener last week to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

The Duluth East girls will remain home for their next three games, starting on Saturday against Roseville. Meanwhile, the boys will hit the road Saturday against Mounds View.