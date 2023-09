Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Bounces Back with Straight Set Victory over Denfeld

The Hawks improve to 7-1 and will next play at Pine City on September 25th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team was back in the win column on Thursday, defeating Duluth Denfeld in straight sets.

The scores were 25-9, 25-8, and 25-15.

The Hawks improve to 7-1 and will next play at Pine City on September 25th.

Meanwhile, Duluth Denfeld (4-12) will play Brainerd at Duluth East on Saturday.