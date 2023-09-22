DockDogs Ready to Make a Splash at Petlandia This Weekend at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — There’s something about dogs, docks, and big bodies of water that make for the best entertainment for us humans. The Petlandia Pet Expo at the DECC will take all three things and make quite the splash this weekend.

DockDogs Northern Stars is an affiliate club of DockDogs and the longest running club of 20 years. It’s a well-known water sport competition, with dogs being judged on how far they jump, how high they fly, and how fast they swim.

There is around 27,000 gallons of water in the pool and all types of dogs take part.

“The entertainment factor is what we’re going for. We want people to really like seeing this. They can see the dogs are having fun so, they are having fun. And again, the humans, the handlers are having a great time watching their dogs whether or not they’re jumping 2 feet or 25 feet. They’re having a good time. That’s all that matters, and we want the people to see that as well,” said Kailey Smith, President of DockDogs Northern Stars.

The Minnesota state record holder for distance and fastest swimming dog will also be there. Petlandia runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go to the DECC’s website for ticket and event information.