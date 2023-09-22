Jurassic Empire Bringing Dinosaur Fun to Proctor

PROCTOR, Minn. — If you’re looking for some fun this weekend you can stop by the Proctor Fairgrounds and take a step back in time — that is millions of years.

Jurassic Empire is bringing dinosaurs to the Northland.

There will be plenty of exciting actives, from over 40 animatronic dinos to bounce houses. Kids can even go for a ride on a dinosaur.

Jurassic Empire is one of the world’s largest dinosaur exhibits that tours around the country.

This weekend they’re showing what it was like in the prehistoric ages.

“I just love the look on the kids’ faces when they come in and they see these dinosaurs come to life, there’s really nothing better you know, seeing the light bulb go off in their imaginations, it’s awesome,” said Chris Songer, Jurassic Empire General Manager.

The event will be open from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24. General admission for both kids and adults is $25.