Local Advocacy Center Raises Awareness About Child Abuse Through Art

DULUTH, Minn. — A local organization is raising awareness about child abuse in the region through the beauty of art.

First Witness Child Advocacy Center was developed 30 years ago in Duluth with the mission of strengthening our community’s response to child abuse. Throughout the years they’ve added new programs to assist families, along with prevention programs in the schools. They also offer training to 28 counties in Minnesota and 32 states.

The art exhibit called Restoring Hope at the Depot showcases more than 40 artists with their take on themes of Hope, Healing, and Justice.

“They created this beautiful art to help us tell the story of why the work our agency does is so important and why it’s so important to open up this conversation in the community to support children and families,” said Traci Clanaugh, executive director of First Witness CAC.

First Witness is hoping to raise an additional $1 million for their capital campaign with the help of the art available for purchase. Funds will go toward transforming a new building.

The art display will remain at the Depot until September 26th.