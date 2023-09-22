Northland Grandmothers For Peace Honors Founder Who Passed Away

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Thursday is International Peace Day, and one local organization is honoring a peace activist and community volunteer for her decades of work.

Jan Provost founded Northland Grandmothers for Peace in 1983 and was the president up until her passing in 2020. The mission of the organization is to eliminate the threat of nuclear weapons.

Grandmothers for Peace members say Jan’s legacy still carries on and they will continue to do the work she encouraged them to do.

“We continue to be inspired by her life and the work that she did here in our community every day. I am continually meeting people who remember her so very well. She impacted all of our lives and she’s still our leader going forward,” said Dorothy Wolden, president of Northland Grandmothers for Peace.

In observance of Peace Day a proclamation in Superior was made to remember and honor Jan.