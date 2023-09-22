POLICE: Shots Fired in Superior, No Threat To Public

UPDATE (September 22, 9:10 a.m.) — The Superior Police Department says they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

At 6 a.m. Friday the Emergency Response Team completed their tasks and cleared the area.

Authorities say there will be a police presence in the area Friday as the incident is investigated.

Superior Police ask anyone with tips to call 911 or text TIP411 (847411).

ORIGINAL POST:

SUPERIOR, WI — At least one house has been struck by gunfire and residents near the scene are being asked to shelter in place, according to Superior Police.

At approximately 12:30 am, officers received a report of shots fired in the area of North 58th Street and Baxter Avenue, in the City of Superior.

At least one house was struck by gunfire. As of 4 am this morning, members of the Emergency Response Team are still on-scene.

Residents in the immediate vicinity are being asked to shelter in place.

Police say, everyone should avoid the area at this time.

We will provide further information when it becomes available.