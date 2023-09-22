Prep Football: Esko & Denfeld Improve to 4-0, Hermantown & Cloquet Earn “Home” Wins

Esko improves to 4-0 and will next host Two Harbors on September 29th.

ESKO, Minn.- In a rematch of last year’s Section 7AAA title game, Esko would leave no doubt as they topped Pequot Lakes 60 to 0 on Friday.

Speaking of 4-0 teams, Duluth Denfeld took down crosstown rival Duluth East, 27 to 14 to remain unbeaten.

Over in Proctor, Cloquet made it two straight wins as they took down Rock 38 to 12.

Finally in Hermantown, the Hawks best the Thunderhawks of Grand Rapids, 31-14 in a game of 2-1 teams.