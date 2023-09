Top Play of the Week: 9/22

Denfeld's Manns runs 80 yards to end zone

DULUTH, Minn.- This week’s Top Play of the Week belongs to Duluth Denfeld’s Taye Manns, who scored an 80-yard rushing touchdown in the Hunters’ second series of the game.

Duluth Denfeld went on to defeat Duluth East and are now 4-0 to start the season.