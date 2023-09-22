Twin Ports Dermatology Provides Tips To Protect Skin During Winter Months

DULUTH, Minn. — One local dermatology clinic tells us what we can do to protect our skin as cold weather is approaching.

The barrier of our skin can get really dry and dehydrated from furnaces and cold winter air. A nurse practitioner at Twin Ports Dermatology recommends using soaps without fragrances in them and using moisturizing cream at least once a day after you shower.

“I don’t typically recommend lotions because those have a higher alcohol content so using a cream is gonna moisturize your skin and do a better job to repair the barrier of your skin,” said Kayla Olds, nurse practitioner at Twin Ports Dermatology (Hibbing location).

One common misconception is that we don’t get a lot of sun in the winter and that we don’t have to protect our skin.

“Certainly, when you’re outside doing winter activities like skating, hockey, skiing. We still are getting a lot of sun exposure. There’s still a lot of reflection off the snow and we can still, we’re still at risk for a sun burn so utilizing a sunscreen every single day is really important in the winter,” said Olds.

Drinking lots of water and staying hydrated is another tip from Twin Ports Dermatology. They say to contact them if you have any questions or concerns regarding your skin.