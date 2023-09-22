Two Harbors Fall Art Fair Returns for 7th Year

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — The Two Harbors fall art fair returns this weekend for its 7th year and it’s packed with talented artists.

Over 30 artists are showing off and selling their fine art. From jewelry, paintings, pottery and a whole lot more.

One artist will even be hosting an interactive activity Sunday where people can create their own art.

Many artists return to the art fair each year to meet past and new customers and depending on the weather, some booths might move inside of Burlington Station nearby to avoid the rain.

“It’s really special because a lot of artists come back year and year and we kind of build a lot of camaraderie,” said Christine Williams, Artist and Organizer. “There’s also customers that will reach out to me and say, hey I got something from this artist last year, are they going to be back, and things like that, so even with customers we build a relationship with a lot of people we meet.”

One artist makes jewelry out of sea glass that she finds all over the world.

‘We travel the world looking for sea glass Puerto Rico, east coast, west coast, California. But my favorite place is the Great Lakes. I love Lake Erie and Lake Superior,” said artist April Westman.

The art fair will continue Saturday and Sunday, 10 A.M. to 5 P.M, right next to Bees Knees in Two Harbors.