UMD Men’s Hockey Elevates Long-Time Goaltender Coach Brant Nicklin

Nicklin has been with the men's program since the 2014-2015 season.

DULUTH, Minn.- He’s been a volunteer goaltender coach on the UMD men’s hockey team since the 2014 and 2015 season, and now he’s being elevated for his efforts over the years.

On Friday, the Bulldogs promoted goaltending coach Brant Nicklin to a paid assistant role.

Nicklin is a UMD alum, as he played goalie for UMD from 1996 to 2000.

After a four-year pro career, Nicklin would shift to coaching. First being the goalie coach for the UMD women’s team from 2009 to 2014 before he joined the men’s squad.

He says he’s excited for his new role and looks forward to taking on more responsibility.

“I’ve been around it for awhile and to be able to help out and continue to work with this program, it’s a priveledge, it’s really exciting for me to be able to continue to do so. I’ve gotten to know this coaching staff and be around this program and the hockey staff. I’m really excited to be able to continue working with them on a daily, weekly, monthly basis,” said Nicklin.

Nicklin will be part-time for this upcoming season.