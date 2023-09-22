Viewing Fall Colors in Duluth from a Bird’s-Eye Point of View

DULUTH, Minn. — You may have noticed the leaves already starting to change, painting the northland landscape in vibrant colors. While there are many ways to view the hues, FOX21 had the chance to do so from the sky with Lake Superior Helicopters, a local flight school that also does tours.

Sometimes you have to take a step away, or in this case over a thousand feet, in order to truly see the beauty of something.

“I have flown in different places around the U.S. in the process of getting my flight training. This is by far the most beautiful places I’ve ever lived,” said Lake Superior Helicopters Certified Flight Instructor Andrew Post.

Post went on to explain, the twin ports area is like one, big nature-based playground. “There’s just so much going on with the lake, the busy harbor and all of the ships, the St. Louis River and the rapids.”

This, woven between world-famous landmarks, “sites such as the Aerial Lift Bridge which, if I remember correctly, is one of only two lift bridges in the entire United States.”

The area is also rich in arts and historical buildings, “architecture such as Glensheen Mansion and the Duluth Downtown.”

Whether you live in the twin ports, visit or have never been — a ride in the sky can show you everything, uniquely in minutes.

“The tours that most people take, especially first-timers if they’re a little nervous about flying, are short ones. They range from about 10 to 20 minutes,” Post stated.

Flyers can also choose to go up the North Shore, all the way to Knife River. “We do offer longer 60-mile tours that take about 40 to 45 minutes.”

There are a range of flight options to choose from, along with bonus features and upgrades available.

Plus, what better time to take a flight than in the most colorful (not too cold) months of the year. “It’s a wonderful to see all of that stuff from the air, it’s a perspective not a lot of people have gotten before.”

The hues are not quite in full bloom just yet, but as temperatures drop and daylight shrinks, soon the northland will be painted in a scene of red, orange, yellow, and green.

Like all good things, the helicopter ride and autumn will, inevitably, begin and end — and you might just hop off the ride and say, “that was so cool. I want to do that again.”

So, before the colors peak and fade, book a flight and take in all that this season has to offer at Lake Superior Helicopters.