Bentley Bars Return in Holiday Gas Stations Bigger and Better

NORTHLAND — Bentley Bars are back in Holiday Gas Stations around the Northland.

Each bar bought helps keep Bentleyville going. However, this year the price has risen to $2 per bar.

But it’s not inflation as this year’s bars are bigger and so are the prizes.

“We have a much larger bar, they’re $2. But there’s more prizes, bigger bar, and more of them out there,” said Nathan Bentley, the executive director of Bentleyville Tour of Lights. “So we’re hoping people will embrace our candy bar sale because that’s one of our big fundraisers allowing us to pay for all of the expenses that go here at Bentleyville.”

Every candy bar includes a $5 coupon for any purchase more than $25 at Grandma’s Saloon and Grill, Bellisio’s Italian Restaurant, and Little Angie’s Cantina and Grill.

Other prizes include puzzles, plush-stuffed animals, winter hats, and Bentleyville gift shop cards.

Golden ticket winner can receive prizes that can range up to a $500 value.

More details are available on their website.