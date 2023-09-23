Raising Awareness to Help Women in India Who Have been Trafficked

DULUTH, Minn. –It was a gray day with thick clouds and the howling wind sending a bit of rain onto the people walking and running in the 5K to raise awareness and money for Aruna.

Aruna is a non-profit group that works to free women in India who have been trafficked by organized groups in India.

Many of the walkers were UMD students. Brenda Miatke works at the school and is the race host. She had heard about Aruna and thought UMD students would be willing to help with that effort. She’s pleased with the response.

Brenda Maitke said, “We had college students and community members out here running for women’s freedom, offering women victims of human trafficking sustaining long-term freedom.”

Brenda, along with her husband Aaron, have been the race hosts for both years of this event. Aaron summed up why they set up this walk

“It’s really about human dignity, it’s about coming together over a cause that, these women are in situations in life where they are trapped,” said Aaron Meitke. “Many of them think about a path to freedom, but they need an advocate. So, it’s nice to be able to draw the community together to do something fun and all the meanwhile really helping one of the greatest needs around the world today.

Last year, the Aruna walk raised about 1o thousand dollars and Brenda is hopeful that this year at least that much will be raised.

“This is year two and in both years they have come through and showed up, even today in this Duluth fall weather,” said Brenda.7