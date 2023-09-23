Volunteers Needed For Bentleyville’s 20th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. — Bentleyville Tour of Lights is looking for more volunteers as they get things started.

It takes hundreds of people to set up one of the biggest light shows in the United States, which brings in thousands of people from across the country to Duluth every year.

Volunteers will be needed every weekend from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Saturday, September 23, through Sunday, October 29; and every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. beginning September 27 to November 1.

Free lunch will be provided for those who volunteer.

No prior experience is needed.

“We have enough projects for everybody, especially at the very beginning of setup. We got thousands and thousands of feet of tunnel to build, there’s rope lighting, and so many other things that need to be put together,” said Executive Director of Bentleyville Tour of Lights, Nathan Bentley.

This year Bentleyville is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

They’re looking forward to having more photo opportunities, and having more events happening on the weekdays when they open.

Of course all of this is not possible without the help from volunteers.

Bentleyville is set to open November 18.