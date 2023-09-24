City of Duluth: Flooded Roads Continue As Creeks, Streams, Sewers Overflow

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth continues to feel the effects of heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours that has caused creeks, streams and some sanitary sewers to overflow. The information below is a news release from the city about road closures, as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Chester Creek:

-Niagara Street

-Norton Road at the crossing nearest Rice Lake Road

Tischer Creek:

-Abbotsford Avenue is closed at the back of the Glen Avon ballfields

-W Oxford Street at Tischer Creek has water over the roadway. The road is closed at Abbotsford, and at either side of the creek.

-W St. Andrews Street at Tischer Creek has water over the roadway; the road is closed on either side of the creek.

-Anna Street at Tischer–water over the roadway; the road is closed on the upper side of Anna Street and at Columbus Avenue.

-Columbus Avenue at Anna Street intersection/Tischer Creek crossing has water over the roadway; it is closed at Arrowhead Road and back at Hardy Street.

Miller Creek:

-Maple Grove Road is closed at TH53 to past Target. The Mall Drive intersection is closed.

-Mall Drive is closed near Haines Road with water over the roadway.

Four sanitary sewer lift stations, located at 22nd Avenue E near the lake, 60th Avenue E near the lake, Dodge Street, and Lift Station 6 near the Corner of the Lake also experienced overflows today. While these appear to have peaked and are beginning to abate, Utility Operations continues to monitor these and work with the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District to mitigate issues related to flooding.

An excessive amount of water fell in this rain event, causing area streams, rivers, and creeks to run much faster than normal and to be, in some cases, exceedingly dangerous. The City of Duluth asks residents to stay away from all standing water and moving water. Do not attempt to approach streams, rivers, or creeks to capture photographs while conditions remain dangerous. Stay away from areas that appear to be flooding or overtopping. Turn around, don’t drown. Stay away from any manhole covers that may have dislodged due to potential health and safety concerns. Standing water can be very dangerous and can mask depth and hazards under the water, so please turn around rather than drive through it.

If you come upon flooding while driving, please call 911 to report it. Manhole cover disruptions and minor flooding issues can be reported to Public Works and Utilities via our 24-hour emergency hotline by calling (218) 730-4000.

Crews will continue to assess damage and issues as the rain event concludes. Once these assessments are complete, the Street Maintenance and Utility Operations Divisions of Public Works and Utilities will begin clean-up operations.

Thanks to Public Works and Utilities, Duluth Police Department, and Duluth Fire Department for their work in this flooding event. Additional thanks to the National Weather Service in Duluth, Saint Louis County, and WLSSD. The City of Duluth will provide updates to the public as conditions change.