College Soccer: UMD Draws, UWS Men Fall, UWS Women Win Fourth Straight

Second-straight game Bulldogs end in scoreless tie

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD and UW-Superior soccer players braved the elements in their respective Sunday afternoon matches.

After tying 0-0 with Augustana on Friday, the Bulldogs once again left Malosky Stadium with a scoreless draw Sunday against Wayne State College. UMD out-shot the Wildcats 20-6, with Jessica Eischens tallying a team-high of three shots-on-goal. UMD will now prepare to face Concordia St. Paul this Friday.

The UWS men suffered their first loss in three weeks, falling to Bethany Lutheran 1-0. The match’s only goal was scored by Daniel Almeida with 15 minutes left on the clock. At 4-2-2, the Yellow Jackets will travel to Ashland Wednesday for a match against Northland College.

Following the men’s loss, the UWS women ended the doubleheader with a 2-1 win over the Vikings. Kamryn Hill scored in the 18th minute for the Yellow Jackets before Allison Allesi put in the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute. They’ll have a chance of earning their fifth-straight victory Wednesday versus Northland.