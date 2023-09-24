Dogs Make Big Splashes at Petlandia

DULUTH, Minn. — All kinds of dogs were making a splash at the Petlandia Pet Expo this weekend, and many got encouragement from the crowd.

Petlandia was an animal lovers dream and the big hit was the jumping dogs.

Dockdogs Northern Stars is an affiliate club of Dockdogs and the longest running club of 20 years.

Many talented pups took to the water to test their distance, height and swim speed.

Many of the canines were trying the water sport for their first time, including Scottie.

“Scottie is a lab-golden mix. He does it at home home in the swimming pool but he’s never competed, can’t complain, he’s jumping in the water,” said Laura Anderson, Scotties Owner.

Besides the dock jumping fun, Petlandia also had also snakes, bunnies, cats, and even some small puppies to play with.