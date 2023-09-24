Heavy Rainfall Leads To Washed-Out Roads In St. Louis County

This weekend’s heavy rainfall has led to flooding in several areas of southern St. Louis County, especially at the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Mall Drive in Duluth, which has remained closed Sunday.

Several other lesser traveled county roads also have been damaged due to washouts, including portions of:

Cant Road south of Lismore Road

Pioneer Junction Road between Smith River Road and Pioneer Road

App Road between West Knife River Road and Two Harbors Road

Strand Road between Jean Duluth Road and Washburn Road.

“Motorists are reminded to not drive through standing water as it may hide hazards between the surface. Anyone encountering unsafe road conditions should call 911 to report them,” according to a news release from the county.