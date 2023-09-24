Police: Duluth East Football Coach ‘Displayed Signs Of Impairment’, Placed On Leave

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth East High School’s longtime head football coach, Joe Hietala, has been placed on administrative leave due to what the district calls “alleged violations of our polices and ethics.”

The district said Coach Hietala, who had been in that position since 2002, will be prohibited from participating in any coaching activities, attending team events, or having any contact with athletes and staff.

A new interim head coach will be decided in the coming week, according to the district.

The district email to parents went on to say, “We understand the importance of transparency and accountability in situations like this. Our primary concern is the well-being and safety of our athletes, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct within our organization.”

Meanwhile, while the district would not say what the allegations are, as of Sunday, the Duluth Police Department told FOX 21 officers were called to Duluth East High School around 11:45 a.m. Saturday on reports that Hietala was “intoxicated” inside the school while a volleyball tournament was underway.

Complaints came from parents and staff who wanted Hietala removed from school grounds, according to police.

Police said Hietala displayed “signs of impairment” and agreed to voluntarily leave the school on foot.

No arrest was made and no charges are pending, according to police.