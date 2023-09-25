After Two Shutouts, UMD’s Jennifer Norris Named NSIC Goalkeeper of the Week

Norris made 12 saves, nine of which came from the Augustana contest on Friday.

DULUTH, Minn.- After two shutouts over the weekend, UMD goalkeeper Jennifer Norris has earned the NSIC goalkeeper of the week award.

Norris made 12 saves, nine of which came from the Augustana contest on Friday. She was also tasked with defending eight corner kicks.

Norris has started and played in every minute for the Bulldogs this season.

She’s made a total of 46 saves and helped UMD earn two victories and three ties so far this year.