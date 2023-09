Duluth East Girls Soccer Extends Win Streak to Four Games

The Greyhounds haven't lost a game since September 9th.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East girls soccer was victorius again on Monday, topping Proctor at home, 3 to 0.

Duluth East (7-3-2) will next host Cambridge-Isanti on Wednesday.

Proctor (2-10) will look to get back on track on Tuesday when they host Two Harbors.