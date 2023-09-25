Former Mirage Defender Ella Anick Earns WCHA Defender of the Week Honors

Anick was the only player in the WCHA to record a pair of multi-point games.

ST. CLOUD, Minn.- It was quite the debut for former Mirage defender Ella Anick over the weekend.

Anick played in her first two games for St. Cloud State and would lead the WCHA with five points, four assists and a plus-five rating.

As a result, she was named the WCHA Defender of the Week.

Anick was the only player in the WCHA to record a pair of multi-point games.

Anick makes her return when the Huskies play at AMSOIL on February 16th.