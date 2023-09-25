Grandma’s Miller Hill Restaurant Mops Up After Weekend Flooding

DULUTH, Minn. – The staff at Grandma’s Restaurant up by the Miller Hill Mall spent the day mopping up Monday after flood waters moved inside Sunday.

Tony Boen, the restaurant’s director of operations, said the staff started getting chairs and other items off the floor Sunday morning when they saw the water creeping closer and closer to the building.

This latest flooding event only brought in a couple inches of rain on the floor, which was nothing even close to the 3 feet of water that filled the restaurant during the 2012 flash flood.

“The water receded overnight, the staff here, the wonderful, wonderful staff here, they were here overnight practically getting water sucked up. Because once it went down, we just needed to get water out of here. So we did that. We just really have to dry out now,” Boen said.

The restaurant will reopen Tuesday.