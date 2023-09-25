Proctor Spoils Two Harbors Senior Night With Sweep

Rails' first win in two weeks

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- After losing their last two games, the Proctor Rails got back on track Monday night with a three-set sweep against Two Harbors on the Agates’ senior night.

This win puts the Rails at 10-7 overall. They’ll have a tougher test on Tuesday when they host Grand Rapids (10-5.)

Two Harbors has now dropped to 7-9 overall. The Agates will get the rest of the week off before facing Floodwood on Tuesday, October 3.