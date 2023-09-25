Sawyer County Deputy Arrested, Accused Of Domestic Abuse

A Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputy is under arrest and accused of domestic abuse, according to Sheriff Doug Mrotek.

Mrotek issued a news release Monday that said his office learned of the allegations against Schick on Sept. 21.

Due to the nature of the allegations, Mrotek said he handed the investigation over to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators in Polk County concluded there was probable cause to believe that Deputy Schick committed the crimes of “domestic battery, false imprisonment, strangulation & suffocation and stalking.”

Schick was awaiting his initial court appearance Monday and remained in jail.