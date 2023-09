UMD Kicker Curtis Cox Named NSIC Special Teams Player of the Week

Cox led the entire NSIC in points scored over all positions.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD kicker Curtis Cox could not miss on Saturday.

He went a perfect four for four on field goals and three for three on extra points in UMD’s 33 to nothing win over Southwest Minnesota State.

Because of his efforts, he was named NSIC Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

