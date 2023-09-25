UMD Men’s Hockey Ranked #17 in First USCHO Poll

DULUTH, Minn.- The first USCHO poll of the season came out on Monday morning.

Coming in at number 17 is UMD. The Bulldogs would finish last year unranked.

UMD is one of five NCHC teams to make the top 20. Three of their conference foes would make the top 10. They are Denver at number four, North Dakota at number seven, and St. Cloud State at number eight.

UMD opens the season on October 7th against the 7th ranked team in the country, Michigan Tech. Puck drop is at 7:07 at AMSOIL Arena.