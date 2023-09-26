Coffee Conversation: Duluth Cider’s 5th Annual Big Bad Apple Bash

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Cider is cheers-ing to five years of cider making with its Annual Big Bad Apple Bash of Saturday, September 30.

Duluth Cider Owner Jake Scott joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Tuesday to talk about the celebration and its purpose.

Bring your apples and your appetite, your friends and your family, your doggo and your dancing shoes.

Onsite you’ll find live music, community apple pressing, a dog costume contest, hot cider, fire pits, s’mores, special release ciders and more.

The event is taking place on Saturday from 11am – 11pm!