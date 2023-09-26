Coffee Conversation: ‘Ready North’ Helps Homeowners/Renters Prepare in Case of Disaster

DULUTH, Minn. –With the recent rain and flooding in Duluth and surrounding areas, the Ready North network is reminding renters and homeowners to be prepared in case of disaster.

Members Karen Sunderman and Dan Williams joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Tuesday to talk about the mission and purpose of Ready North.

September also marks National Disaster Preparedness month, coinciding with the launch of Ready North’s PSA campaign which encourages insurance checks.

Click here for more information on Ready North.