Coming Off Complete Game, UMD Football Turns Attention to Winona State

The Warriors and Bulldogs kick things off on Saturday at Malosky Stadium at noon.

DULUTH, Minn.- Head Coach Curt Wiese said in his weekly presser before their contest against Southwest Minnesota State that he was hoping for a complete game.

And that’s exactly what his team gave him on Saturday as they blanked the Mustangs 33 to nothing.

UMD’s defense had nine tackle for losses, five sacks, and four forced turnovers.

Special teams was perfect on field goals.

And the offense had 349 total yards and three touchdowns.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says it truly was a good victory but they know there’s plenty of challenges ahead of them.

“Yeah we challenged the guys last week defensively to continue to play up to our ability. I thought we did that last week on the offensive side. We’ve got some things working this week. We were stopped four times in the red zone last week. Those are points that are going to matter against teams like Winona State. Overall, good win. It’s good to be 4-0, good to move up the rankings nationally. But at the same sense we know we have a lot of our schedule ahead of us here,” said Wiese.

For senior defensive lineman Ethan Beffert he says the message stays the same against Winona State.

“I think it’s just seeing what we did last week and making improvements upon that obviously. The goal every single week is a shutout and we got that last week but there’s obivously still stuff in film that we can work on. The way we look at it is just add stuff every single week, go out here and practice, kind of attack it day by day and then grow that confidence that we had going into the week against SMSU for winona later this week,” added Beffert.

