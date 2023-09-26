Damiano Center In Need Of Winter Clothing Donations As Weather Cools Down

DULUTH, Minn. — A local organization that offers free meals, clothing, and other programs to people in need are asking for the community’s help.

The Damiano Center in Duluth is seeking winter clothes ahead of the cooler months. That includes jackets, hats, scarves, socks, boots, and anything that can help someone stay warm.

There are 2 clothing programs at the center. Those are the Free Store where shoppers can grab 2 bags daily, and “Clothes that Work” where people get 2 outfits for job interviews.

“We collect things from infant all the way to the elderly. Everybody is in need, everybody can come, everybody is welcome. And we need just a variety of sizes,” Rebecca VanGrevenhof, clothing programs coordinator.

The Damiano Center is hosting a “Community Connect” where they give away winter gear on October 26th. Their free store is open from 9 am to 3 pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.