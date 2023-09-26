Duluth Council Reluctantly Approves $1M Loan For DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC is getting its $1 million safety loan from the city of Duluth, but councilors don’t want it to happen again.

DECC Exec. Dir. Dan Hartman has said the entertainment venue’s current business model needs to be reimagined. Hartman has been the DECC’s new leader since 2021.

He said the DECC’s reserves are at around $891,000, which is usually at $1 million.

Hartman said it sounds like a lot of money but points to a monthly electric bill at $100,000.

Hartman said the DECC’s finances fluctuate greatly throughout the year, which can mean dipping into those reserves, which got as low as $58,000 last year.

Hartman said the rising cost to retain employees is one example of the financial struggles on the DECC.

Either way, councilors made it clear at Monday night’s council meeting that they want the DECC to figure out its finances sooner than later.

Hartman said he will also provide the council with financials monthly. The loan needs to be paid back in a year.