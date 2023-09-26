Duluth Standoff Ends, Suspect Dead From Apparent ‘Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound’

8:30 P.M. Update: “Tactical Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded on scene and attempted to make contact with the involved individual. After multiple failed attempts, members of TRT made entry into the residence and located the individual with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The name of the individual will be released once next of kin has been notified,” according to a post on the Duluth Police Department’s social media.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says officers are on scene attempting to make contact with a person carrying a gun.

Authorities say it’s happening in the 1000 block of 86th Avenue West Upper.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday there are no reported injuries.

Police say it is a very active scene and when more information becomes available, they will report it to their social media channels.

Public Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth will be on scene at Edward and 88th shortly to provide a briefing.