Glensheen Mansion Experiences Heavy Rain Flow In Creek And River

DULUTH, Minn. — With all the rain this weekend there were many areas in Duluth affected, one spot was at Glensheen.

The Glensheen mansion is surrounded by 3 bodies of water, Tischer Creek, Bent Brook and Lake Superior.

Raging water flowing into the lake caused staff at Glensheen to keep a close eye on visitors and even move some chairs so they wouldn’t be swept away.

The Glensheen director says they got it down to a science for when these water events happen.

“So, for us when it gets that high usually, we have staff members that will walk around and they’ll just keep an eye on it, see where it’s going, and if it changes at all then we start putting in the protocol. Just making sure that we’re keeping guests safe and not having them go into areas where it may be potentially unsafe,” said Dustin Heckman, director of the Glensheen.

Glensheen will continue to monitor the streams as more rain is predicted. As of Monday, the water flow is back to about normal.