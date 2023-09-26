ISD 709 Calls For Patience Amid Investigation Into Football Coach
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District is asking for the community’s patience as it continues to investigate Duluth East head football coach Joe Hietala.
Duluth police said Hietala was asked to leave school grounds Saturday morning after complaints by parents and staff that he was “intoxicated.”
Police confirmed he had “signs of impairment.” Hietala voluntarily left on foot without incident, according to police.
No arrest or charges were filed. Hietala has been place on administrative leave.
Meanwhile, two interim co-head coaches have been named to keep the greyhounds focused on the field — Bryan Kallevig and Joel Brekken.
The district said Tuesday it is committed to a fair and expeditious resolution on the matter.
Below is the full press release issued Tuesday:
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools is providing an update on the ongoing investigation into the situation involving our East Head Football Coach, Mr. Joe Hietala, who was placed on administrative leave on Saturday, September 23, 2023.
The school district remains committed to ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff, and community members. We take all allegations seriously and are conducting a thorough and impartial investigation to gather all necessary facts and information related to the matter.
Since 9/23/23, our district has been working diligently to ensure a fair and transparent process.
As part of the investigation, we have:
● Conducted a comprehensive review of the matter.
● Interviewed relevant parties, including students, parents and staff members.
● Collected and examined any available evidence and related materials.
● Prioritized the well-being and emotional support of the students affected by this situation.
We understand the community’s concern and desire for timely information. However, to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation and protect the rights and privacy of all involved, we cannot disclose specific details at this time.
The school district is committed to a fair and expeditious resolution of this matter. We assure our students, parents, staff, and community that we will take appropriate actions based on the findings of the investigation. The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority.
We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this process. On Monday, September 25, Duluth East Principal Kelly Flohaug announced new interim leadership for the East football team as the 2023 season continues.
Flohaug and East Activities Director Shawn Roed addressed the team and presented Bryan Kallevig and Joel Brekken as interim co-head coaches.
Flohaug is requesting players focus on elements they have control of, while leaving the rest up to school and district leaders as the investigation into Mr. Hietala’s leave continues.
“We have full faith in Coach Kallvig and Coach Brekken to lead this program during this difficult time. We ask players, parents, and the community to give their full support to these interim Head coaches,” said Flohaug.
Duluth Public Schools is dedicated to providing high-quality education while fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students.