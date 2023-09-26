ISD 709 Calls For Patience Amid Investigation Into Football Coach

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District is asking for the community’s patience as it continues to investigate Duluth East head football coach Joe Hietala.

Duluth police said Hietala was asked to leave school grounds Saturday morning after complaints by parents and staff that he was “intoxicated.”

Police confirmed he had “signs of impairment.” Hietala voluntarily left on foot without incident, according to police.

No arrest or charges were filed. Hietala has been place on administrative leave.

Meanwhile, two interim co-head coaches have been named to keep the greyhounds focused on the field — Bryan Kallevig and Joel Brekken.

The district said Tuesday it is committed to a fair and expeditious resolution on the matter.

Below is the full press release issued Tuesday: