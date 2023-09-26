Knowing Your Neighbor: SRX Off-Road Ranch

POPLAR, Wis. — In this week’s Knowing Your Neighbor segment, we take you to SRX Off-Road Ranch. We meet racers Hannah Johnston, Teegan Metz, Collin Sweeney, and Tucker Olsen, as well as race director Chris Verhel while taking in the days action.

The SRX facility has been in operation since 2021, hosting a fall racing series for locals with dirt bikes, 4-wheelers, and UTVs. Their next event is Saturday, September 30th starting around 8AM. More information is available at SRXoffroad.com.