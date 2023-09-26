Prep Volleyball: Cloquet & Grand Rapids Earn Straight Set Victories

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet volleyball team continued their winning ways on Tuesday, topping Esko in straight sets.

Ava Carlson led the team with 15 kills in the contest.

The Lumberjacks (16-1) will next host Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.

In other volleyball action, Grand Rapids would defeat Proctor in three sets.

The Thunderhawks (12-5) return home Thursday to host Duluth Marshall.