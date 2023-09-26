Report: Former UMD Goaltender Maddie Rooney to Join PWHL Minnesota for Camp

Rooney last played in the PWHPA for Team Adidas. In nine games, she had a saves percentage of 91 percent.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- Former UMD goaltender Maddie Rooney may have not heard her name called in the PWHL draft back on September 18th.

But, coming up in November she will have a chance to earn a spot on the PWHL Minnesota roster.

Ian Kennedy, from the Hockey News, has reported that the olympic gold medalist has received and accepted a camp invite offer from Minnesota.

Rooney last played in the PWHPA for Team Adidas. In nine games, she had a saves percentage of 91 percent.

Rooney was also a goalie consultant for UMD in the 2022-2023 season.