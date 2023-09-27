Baseball Commitments: Esko’s Marciulionis to St. John’s, East’s Lind to Augustana

Both Marciulionis and Lind are entering their final prep seasons.

ESKO, Minn.- A pair of local area baseball standouts made their college commitments on Tuesday.

Esko’s Dylan Marciulionis is heading to Collegeville to play for the Johnnies of St. John’s.

Marciulionis went 5-0 this past spring with 51 strikeouts. He also was the winning pitcher in the double AA title game going seven innings with nine strikeouts.

In Duluth, Greyhounds pitcher and infielder Bjorn Lind is going D2 to play for the Augustana Vikings.

Lind is the 11th ranked shortstop in the state of Minnesota.

He had a .319 batting average with 18 hits and 10 runs batted in.