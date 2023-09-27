Cirrus Aircraft Opens New Innovation Center

DULUTH, Minn. — Cirrus Aircraft is celebrating the grand opening of its 189,000 square foot Innovation Center.

Located at the Duluth International Airport the new building includes new state of the art facilities. Those include a test lab, material and processes lab, new equipment and testing capabilities, and collaborative workspaces.

It also includes more jobs with 30 engineers and technicians that have been added since 2022, making that over 300 people employed at the center.

Cirrus says they are dedicated to investing in the company and City of Duluth.