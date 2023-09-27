Coffee Conversation: 24th Annual Lester River Rendezvous in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The 24th Annual Lester River Rendezvous will take place this weekend (9/30) in the heart of Lester Park.

Committee Chair Lindsey Whitlinger joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Wednesday to talk about the event and its purpose.

The fall festival will feature a range of vendor booths, food, fun and a rewarding school program that offers a vivid account of the life in the fur trades during the 18th and 19th centuries.

