Council Approves Wage Increase for Duluth Firefighters

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Firefighters Local 101 is feeling some relief after finding out firefighters will receive a wage increase the start of the upcoming year.

The Duluth city council passed a resolution Monday for an 8% market\-rate adjustment for the firefighters. This was in response to a study finding their pay came in last for fire departments in the state of Minnesota, which is 18% below the average wage of around $65,000.

Because of the non-competitive wages, the union says it has struggled to hire and retain firefighters.

“This is a huge increase for our firefighters. As we all know housing is very expensive. We’ve had firefighters come to Duluth, want to make a career out of firefighting here and they can’t find affordable housing and so, they move on to other places where wages are more competitive and they’re also able to find housing,” said Katie Sandstrom, treasurer of the Duluth Firefighters Local 101.

The firefighters say they are thankful the city council listened to them, as the vote passed 8 to 0.

“I think that this shows potential firefighters and our current firefighters that our city councilors support us. That they do want us to be competitive and that they want to have the best of the best firefighters here in Duluth and this really showcases that they care about us,” said Sandstrom.

The wage increase will go through the city’s final budget, which is expected to pass in December.