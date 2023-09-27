Duluth’s Goodwill Rebrands As ‘True North’

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth organization over 100 years old is getting a facelift with a rebrand.

True North Goodwill is what they are calling it. It is to bring the organization to the forefront of shopper’s minds in the region.

As part of the rebrand they celebrated the opening of their career navigation center, a place to find a job with the help of Goodwill staff and an outlet store where everything is sold by the pound.

“The work that we do is here is so impactful. It’s really necessary in the community especially the size of Duluth that we offer services like this to the entire population. So, it’s very rewarding, it’s really positive when you see that lives are truly changing through the power of work here,” said Jana Kayser, board chair of True North Goodwill.

The new name True North Goodwill was made formal this past summer. To learn more go to its website.