GND Development Alliance Gets Grant To Finish Skatepark

DULUTH, Minn. — A skatepark years in the making will soon be finished with the help of the City of Duluth.

2 weeks ago, the Gary-New Duluth Development Alliance asked the city council for $100,000. At Monday night’s city council meeting the alliance found out they are set to receive $40,000 from tourism tax dollars.

Mayor Emily Larson’s new Duluth Athletic Venue Reinvestment Initiative was also introduced to give additional money to parks and rec.

That means an additional $300,000 will be given to help the skatepark in Gary-New Duluth to completion in 2024.

“I will say that seeing the tears on the faces of a number of the skateboarders that were there supporting us at City Hall last night speaks volumes. And it just right to the heart that we are just thrilled to be able to finish this skatepark to bring to the entire city of Duluth,” said Barb Bucar, Vice President of GND Development Alliance.

The next step in getting the skatepark completed will be to bring in a professional skatepark builder to finish the surface. The total cost of the project is $2.5 million.