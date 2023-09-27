Minnesota Power Celebrates National Drive Electric Week

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota Power is celebrating National Drive Electric Week by adding 8 new all-electric pickups to its fleet.

The power company believes electric vehicles will help play a role in achieving a carbon free future and plan to convert 50% of their vehicles to electric by 2030. The new additions will bring them up to 34%.

The company will also be adding more solar panels to provide more renewable energy. This is all part of Minnesota Power’s Energy Forward strategy.

“The interest continues to grow in electric vehicles, and we want to make sure that we’re providing the kind of tools, the kind of rebates, and the kind of information our customers need. So, they can really make a well-informed decision on whether EV”s are the right decision for them. And that’s really what National Drive Electric Week is all about. It’s about providing that information for folks who are thinking about making the switch and whether or not it’s the right one for them,” said Amy Rutledge, Director of Corporate Communications for Minnesota Power and ALLETE.

Minnesota Power plans to expand the amount of public charging stations they have by adding 16 more in Northern Minnesota. For more information on electric vehicles go to Minnesota Power’s website.