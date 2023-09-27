Northern Star: Denzel Majwega

Duluth Marshall senior leads team in goals

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall boys soccer team has been climbing atop their competition in through the month of September, but when you watch Denzel Majwega move downfield with the ball, there’s not much of a secret behind their success.

“He’s very slippery, right?” smiled Mike Sengbush, the head coach of the Hilltoppers. “His skill allows him to kind of bait people in. They might feel like they have him, and he can kind of peel out of things.”

Denzel’s dribbling and show-stopping shots alone are worth the price of admission, but he’s a quiet leader at heart. “I’ve always felt like I’ve had leadership qualities that I could give towards the team and help out.” said Majwega, who scored a team-high 32 goals through 19 games.

“He’s not really a hoo-rah guy, but he does speak up when necessary.” praised Sengbush. “He’s one of the best captains I’ve had, and I’ve been here for a while, and it’s saying a lot that he’s in that class.”

Denzel’s love for soccer goes back to his upbringing in Africa, where soccer is a lot more than just a game. “I grew up in Uganda and Kenya.” explained Majwega. “I went to boarding school there, and so it’s a big part of myself, my identity. Bringing up playing football there, it was very fun and a great way to express myself.

It’s a big part of my family, my brothers, my dad…A big part of us as a people in Uganda as well. From as long as I can remember just kicking a ball with my friends and my brothers, some of the most enjoyable experiences in my younger life.”

Once he graduates, Majwega fully intends to continue his playing career on the pitch, and he’s looking forward to elevating his game to the next level and beyond.

“The hard work, it comes with the fun as well.” Smiled Majwega. “Sometimes you’re working hard (and) you don’t even feel it. The enjoyment pushes you to keep going (and) keep wanting to do the best that you can in the sport that you love.”

The Hilltoppers will play their final home game of the regular season this Saturday against Robbinsdale Copper.